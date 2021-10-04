Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NCZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,760. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
