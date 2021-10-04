Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NCZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,760. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

