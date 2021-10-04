Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NCV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 416,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

