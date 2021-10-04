Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $8.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.80. 423,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $432.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

