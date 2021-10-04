Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,803,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98,952 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 6.3% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Visa worth $3,695,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 619.5% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,950,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.22. The company had a trading volume of 319,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The firm has a market cap of $432.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

