Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.11. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 2,053 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 56.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

