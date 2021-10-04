VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter Sells 301,986 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $6,383,984.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VIZIO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 918,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,748. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $2,880,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $11,989,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $16,565,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

