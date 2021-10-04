Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post sales of $281.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $128.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.