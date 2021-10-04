Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.00 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post sales of $281.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $128.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.