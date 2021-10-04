Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,338,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 842,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,286,000.

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 214,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

