Voyager Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $658.37 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.40 or 0.08763847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00284033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00114934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

