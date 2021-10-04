Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $20.85

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $21.75. Vtex shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 4,761 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

