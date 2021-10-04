Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 5.4%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.93. 7,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,718,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $637.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.