Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $14.35 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 120.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.34 or 0.99839580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.46 or 0.06865264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

