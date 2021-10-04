Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $478,335.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $234.16 or 0.00476157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

