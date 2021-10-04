WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $529.51 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $529.51 million and $107.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,793,395,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,769,486,311 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

