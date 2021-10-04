Webflix Token (WFX) Market Cap Achieves $127,367.84

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $127,367.84 and approximately $897.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Webflix Token has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

