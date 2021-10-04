Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

