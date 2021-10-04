Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS: FRHLF):

9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties stock remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

