Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ITM Power (ITMPF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS: ITMPF) recently:

9/29/2021 – ITM Power was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/15/2021 – ITM Power had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/14/2021 – ITM Power was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – ITM Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.