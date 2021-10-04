Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP):

9/29/2021 – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

9/28/2021 – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

9/23/2021 – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

9/22/2021 – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

8/13/2021 – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

8/11/2021 – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 605,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,080. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.