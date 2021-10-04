Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

