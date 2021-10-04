Wells Fargo & Company Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to Underweight

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

NYSE:IDA opened at $104.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

