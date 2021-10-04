Wells Fargo & Company Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $98.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcoast Asset Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.0% in the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 53,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 4,722,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,748,000 after acquiring an additional 375,509 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners now owns 2,625,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $0. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

