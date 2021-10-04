West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $419.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.27 and a 200-day moving average of $369.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

