Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $58,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.