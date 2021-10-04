Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 35.4% in September

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
