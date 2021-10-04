Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 35.4% in September

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

