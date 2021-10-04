Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

WMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,586. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

