Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 993,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
