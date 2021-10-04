Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 993,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFSTF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.