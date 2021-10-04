Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.31

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 799208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

