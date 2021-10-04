Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.10

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 3271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.