William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

