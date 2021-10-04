William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.99). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $601.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

