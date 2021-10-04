William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 245,386 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 5.55% of Pure Storage worth $306,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

