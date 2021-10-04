William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $66.77 on Monday, hitting $2,664.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,495.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.