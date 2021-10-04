William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,537 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of Canadian National Railway worth $382,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 141.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,988,000 after purchasing an additional 353,693 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $117.56. 93,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,481. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

