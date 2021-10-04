William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,065 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 7.73% of BWX Technologies worth $427,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $55.63. 6,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $419,209 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

