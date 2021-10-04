William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Generac worth $337,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Generac by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $4.30 on Monday, hitting $400.65. 20,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.27 and its 200 day moving average is $377.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

