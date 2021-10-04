William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.52% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $313,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.08. 7,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 404.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

