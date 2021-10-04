William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $189.81 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,878 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $189,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UNH traded down $5.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.59. 137,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,031. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.