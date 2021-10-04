William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $320.34 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,608 shares during the period. Trex comprises about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Trex worth $320,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,170. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

