William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $333.71 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Dynatrace worth $333,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,073,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.87. 34,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,706. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

