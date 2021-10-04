William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $363.21 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,702 shares during the period. Brooks Automation accounts for 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Brooks Automation worth $363,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

BRKS traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,678. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

