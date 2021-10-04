William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,957,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,531 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Encompass Health worth $308,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. 8,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,248. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.