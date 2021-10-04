William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $340.59 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,926,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,588,000. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $684,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $510,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $292,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $10.90 on Monday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,322. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.58 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

