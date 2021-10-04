William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,281 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $178,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $21.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $555.73. 132,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $636.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

