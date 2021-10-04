William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $281,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $17.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.20. 543,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

