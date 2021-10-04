William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 18,645 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Entegris worth $187,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.86. 14,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

