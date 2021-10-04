William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 642,531 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,531 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.98% of Encompass Health worth $308,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. 8,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.