William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 65,028 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,028 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.47% of HealthEquity worth $299,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 33.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after purchasing an additional 293,149 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in HealthEquity by 43.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 234,814 shares during the period.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,567.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

