William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 79,302 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,302 shares during the period. The Brink’s makes up approximately 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 10.55% of The Brink’s worth $403,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $189,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the second quarter worth $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $231,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

BCO traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.09. 3,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.