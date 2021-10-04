William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of GoDaddy worth $217,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 389,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,292,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,355,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 32,138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.